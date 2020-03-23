Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded to “Add” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 569.75 ($7.49).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 628.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.74. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

