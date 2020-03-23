Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Lowered to GBX 405

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 561.83 ($7.39).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 405.50 ($5.33) on Monday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.74.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

