RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

RHEINMETALL/ADR stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

