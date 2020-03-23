Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $33.95 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 54,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $2,629,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

