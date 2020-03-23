Reviewing Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and MVC Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 2.39 $16.32 million $0.65 6.34

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and MVC Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

MVC Capital has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.53%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital 74.57% 5.87% 3.61%

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

