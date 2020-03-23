Reviewing Fastly (FSLY) and Its Rivals

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fastly to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fastly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.41% -92.83% -5.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -25.30 Fastly Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 2.65

Fastly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fastly and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2271 10074 17686 952 2.56

Fastly presently has a consensus target price of $25.61, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Fastly beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

