Reviewing BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BRP Group alerts:

This table compares BRP Group and Franco Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franco Nevada $844.10 million 21.06 $344.10 million $1.82 51.58

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and Franco Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco Nevada 0 8 3 0 2.27

Franco Nevada has a consensus price target of $114.10, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Franco Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A Franco Nevada 40.76% 7.01% 6.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BRP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Franco Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franco Nevada pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco Nevada has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Franco Nevada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats BRP Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.