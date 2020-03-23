Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.62.

RH stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $256.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

