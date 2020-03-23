Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $7,325,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.