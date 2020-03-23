ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) CFO Purchases $1,274,175.00 in Stock

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 1,213,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,274,175.00.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Shah Capital Management purchased 30,625 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shah Capital Management purchased 35,375 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $49,878.75.

NYSE:SOL opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. ReneSola Ltd. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.88.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

