Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE):

3/18/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Fate Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/28/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

2/15/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

2/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 92,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

