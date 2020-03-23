Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Masonite International (DOOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2020 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

3/12/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company's portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. "

3/11/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

2/24/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/21/2020 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to . They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Masonite International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Masonite International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Masonite International is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

DOOR stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after purchasing an additional 147,464 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

