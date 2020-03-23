Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental (CON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental (ETR: CON) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Continental was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Continental was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Continental was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Continental was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Continental was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Continental was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Continental was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Continental was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €124.00 ($144.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Continental was given a new €124.00 ($144.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Continental was given a new €109.00 ($126.74) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Continental was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR:CON opened at €55.61 ($64.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Continental AG has a one year low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -9.07.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

