Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.71.

TSE REAL opened at C$10.75 on Friday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.46 and a twelve month high of C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 98.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.50.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

