Raymond James Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $41.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from to in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of LEN opened at $34.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $6,779,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 579.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Lennar by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

