Raymond James Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $40.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 87.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Stephens lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

