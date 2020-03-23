Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.95.
About Rathbone Brothers
