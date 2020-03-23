Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.95.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

