Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,430 ($18.81) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,710 ($22.49). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target (down from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,237.80 ($29.44).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,760.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,065.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.