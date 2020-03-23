Quartix’s (QTX) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Quartix stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 385.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

