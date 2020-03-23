Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ QBAK opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qualstar had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Read More: Total Return

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.