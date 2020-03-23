QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

QEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 23,364 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QEP Resources by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 588,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 100.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,645 shares in the last quarter.

QEP opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.64%.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

