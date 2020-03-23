Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,277,333.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

