PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LON:PZC opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.28 million and a PE ratio of 20.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

