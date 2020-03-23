Pure Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.01073878 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

