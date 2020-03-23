PumaPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.68 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.09 million and $1.68 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.25 or 0.04132843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00067117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00037738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015925 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003667 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,176,422,229 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

