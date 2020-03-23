Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBYI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $302.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

