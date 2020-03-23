PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

