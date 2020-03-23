Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

