Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,800 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Monro worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Monro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.