Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 42,600 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

ARI stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

