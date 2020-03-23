Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 29,600 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,193,000 after buying an additional 498,837 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after buying an additional 680,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after buying an additional 2,051,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,628,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG opened at $5.51 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on AG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

