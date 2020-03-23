Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,800 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

WRE stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

