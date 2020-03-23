Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day moving average is $267.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.19 and a 52-week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

