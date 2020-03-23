Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Autoliv by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 334,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

