Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $5.71 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $2,647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $48.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

