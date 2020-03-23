Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.89 Million Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of HB Fuller worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

