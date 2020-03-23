Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 308.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,598 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of IBERIABANK worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKC. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 202,723 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $32.19 on Monday. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKC. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

