Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

