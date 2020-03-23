Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of HMS worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HMS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HMS by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

