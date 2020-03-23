Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 820.80 ($10.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,282.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,377.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

