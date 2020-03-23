Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,872,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

