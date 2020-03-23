ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,026 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $316,751,000.

In other news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. purchased 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $127,618.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $10.72 on Monday. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PROS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSight Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

