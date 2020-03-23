Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,942,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,917,000 after buying an additional 749,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after buying an additional 1,134,269 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $63.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $65.19 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

