Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders have bought a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 in the last ninety days.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.