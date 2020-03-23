Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,950,000.00 in Stock

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.09. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

