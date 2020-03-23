PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRAH. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,029. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

