PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Insider Purchases $556,400.00 in Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00.

PQ Group stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PQG. Citigroup cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

