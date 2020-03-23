PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Insider Purchases $556,400.00 in Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00.
PQ Group stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PQG. Citigroup cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
PQ Group Company Profile
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.
