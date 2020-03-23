PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $141.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

