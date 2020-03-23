Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of POW opened at C$19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

