Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

POWL traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.